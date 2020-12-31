By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A BINDURA-based Kombi driver has been arrested after he fatally ran over a seven-year-old boy at the 58 kilometre peg along Mukumbura-Harare Highway on Sunday.

Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the arrest of Chaparadza Zienderana (62) of Aerodrome, Bindura yesterday saying he was speeding and failed to apply brakes on time, resulting in the vehicle he was using to illegally ply the route hitting Tafadzwa Sakupwanya, who was crossing the road.

In terms of government’s COVID-19 regulations, all commuter omnibuses which are not registered with the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) are not permitted on the road.

“I can confirm a fatal road accident at the 58 kilometre peg where a seven-year-old boy succumbed to injuries sustained from the accident,” Mundembe said.

It is further alleged that the now deceased Sakupwanya sustained chest pains and died as he was being rushed to Bindura provincial hospital for treatment.

Police warned motorists to travel at safe speeds during this rainy season.

“We are urging motorists to travel at safe speed especially during this rainy season, life is precious, hence drive to remain alive,” Mudembe said.

