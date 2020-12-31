BY FORTUNE MBELE

REIGNING Soccer Star of the Year Joel “Josta” Ngodzo has set his sights on returning to his boyhood club Highlanders after reportedly sending emmisaries to the club to indicate his intentions.

An impeccable source yesterday told NewsDay Sport that the skilful midfielder is in the country and is not happy at his Zambian side Buildcon and has expressed interest to bounce back at the Bulawayo giants.

He joined Buildcon at the beginning of the year from Caps United after he was crowned the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year.

However it appears he has fallen out with the club which is coached by former Highlanders gaffer Kelvin Kaindu and he will not be seeing his contract through.

“Josta (Joel Ngodzo) is in the country and he sent his handlers (unnamed) to Highlanders to tell the club that he wants to rejoin the club and request that he be considered for the 2021 season. Highlanders were supposed to meet with him, but probably because the offices are closed for the holidays, they will discuss after,” the source said.

A few days ago, Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu said the Bulawayo giants would be replacing players they lost during the year, adding that big names were coming on board, but would not reveal names.

They have since signed Winston Mhango whose contract at Zambian side Kabwe Warriors expired in June.

They are also eyeing Under-20 Young Warriors skipper Lexington Mujokoro.

Ngodzo had a successful stint at Caps United where he won the league title before clinching the Soccer Star of the Year gong.

He joined Caps United from Highlanders in 2015 claiming he had differences with the technical team.

Ngodzo started his career at Highlanders playing in the junior ranks, but suffered a career-theatening injury when he was due for inclusion in the first team as a teenager.

The Warriors midfielder bounced back after recuperating and joined the senior Bosso team in 2011.

He played one season before he was lured by FC Platinum where he stayed for three seasons, later making his way back to Highlanders in 2014 and left to join the Green Machine in 2015.

He joined Buildcon with Donald Teguru and Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

Teguru also left Buildcon this year without seeing his contract through.

They are not the first Zimbabwean players to dump Buildcon after Nqobizitha Masuku, Devon Chafa and Partson Jaure also left Buildcon in a huff.

Masuku is at Highlanders, Chafa at Ngezi Platinum Stars, while Jaure is at Dynamos.

