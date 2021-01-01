Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty, popularly known as ‘The Doc’, has died after a long illness at the age of 92, his family announced on Thursday.

Docherty managed 12 clubs – including Chelsea and Aston Villa and a stint in Australia – after a playing career that included 25 caps for Scotland between 1951-59 and more than 300 games at Preston North End.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United,” United said on Twitter.

Docherty was at Old Trafford from 1972-77, replacing Frank O’Farrell, with the 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool a highlight.

He was sacked in 1977 after an extra-marital affair with the wife of the United physio. – Reuters

