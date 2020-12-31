Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Police in the Midlands are investigating a case in which a police officer on duty went missing in Gweru last month and body parts suspected to belong to him being found in Zvishavane three days ago.

Police Sergeant Benjamin Munoitei (36) was supposed to report for night duty at Mtapa Police Station in Gweru on December 11, 2020 when he reportedly went missing.

According to a relative, Mr Promise Mariba, Sgt Munoitei had been missing since December 11 and police have been searching for him only to come across decomposing body parts believed to belong to him, in a bushy area on the outskirts of Zvishavane, along the Zvishavane-Mberengwa Highway.

Mr Mariba said the body parts have since been taken to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo for DNA tests.

“He went missing on 11 December and since then he has not been found. There are, however, some decomposing body parts which were recently found in Zvishavane and there is suspicion that it could be his remains because he left home wearing his uniform. Police have taken the remains for some DNA tests,” he said.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko could not comment on the issue yesterday.

Mr Mariba said Sgt Munoitei was driving a Honda Fit vehicle when he went missing.

“We suspect he could have been trying to make some extra cash and was hired to Zvishavane where he could have ended up being killed. The car is still missing and police are still searching for it,” he said.

He said they were now waiting for DNA tests to ascertain if the remains were indeed of the missing policeman.

“I understand such tests can take up to a week to come out so we are still waiting,” he said

