Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO residents yesterday welcomed the coming of the New Year today as cheer in the midst of pain as many were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but, however, said their hopes of improved food security have been rekindled following good rains so far received this cropping season.

The pandemic has killed more than 360 people and infected more than 13 000 others countrywide.

Many Bulawayo residents, like the rest of the country, were adversely affected by the pandemic which disrupted economic activities forcing some companies to close while others scaled down operations.

Government, as part of measures to contain the pandemic, placed the country under lockdown restrictions which among other regulations, restricted movement of people and at one time only those in essential services were allowed to continue reporting for work while many others had to work from home.

The world was forced to adopt the new normal which saw many governments enforcing lockdown measures that among other regulations restricted international travel thereby hitting hard the tourism industry worldwide.

Residents who spoke to Chronicle said it was a blessing to have sailed through 2020 despite its hardships.

Mrs Buhle Phiri from Nkulumane suburb said 2020 was a difficult year as her diaspora-based children could not come home at the end of the year as has been the tradition.

“I just told them to stay in South Africa, it was safer for all of us to do so. Yes, it could have been nice with them around but there is Covid-19 and South Africa is recording an increased number of cases hence the need to ensure safety for all of us. I just hope for a better 2021 and what is encouraging is that the rains are very promising.

“Tonight as we wait for the crossover, we will just be praying to thank God for giving us life.

“We will have another New Year’s Eve to celebrate as this year we cannot attend a crossover church service as has been the case in the past,” said Mrs Phiri.

Mr Gabriel Omaly from How Mine said he was not having any celebrations to welcome the new year but was hoping this year will be a better one.

“While Covid-19 has been the main issue in 2020, we leave everything to God. We were expecting Cyclone Chalane to hit the country but God intervened so my hope is that he intervenes also in the coming year,” said Mr Omaly.

Mr Maxwell Ndlovu, a farmer from Umguza said while the past year has had many challenges, he was optimistic that the rains will result in a good harvest.

“We have experienced serious drought not just in 2020 but the past two farming seasons. So we hope the good rains that we have received so far will also improve productivity on farms and enhance the country’s food security. Already the season is promising and we have every reason to be optimistic,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said people should appreciate the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and strictly adhere to the recommended health protocols which among other measures, prohibits large gatherings like crossover celebrations.

Mrs Lee Gweta said 2020 was a difficult year on both social and economic front.

“This is was a difficult year. We lost many loved ones and we are still losing them. We are still worried since there is also a surge in Covid-19 cases at the moment. I don’t even know what to expect as we enter 2021 as Covid-19 cases are rising,” said Mrs Gweta.

She said she was going to wait for the crossover at home as church gatherings had been banned.

Ms Melody Moyo shared Mrs Gweta’s sentiments describing the just ended year as a painful one.

“I lost my friend to Covid-19. The year 2020 is just a year to quickly forget. Ordinarily tonight (last night) I would be going out with friends to welcome the new year but this time around I’m spending my time at home. I am restricting my movement and as for 2021 I can’t really explain what it will turn out to be but we just hope for the best,” said Ms Moyo.

Mr Mucha Moyo said while 2020 had been a difficult year being alive was worth celebrating.

“It seems there is a new strain of the Covid-19 pandemic which has been recorded in South Africa, United Kingdom and other countries and we now fear 2021 could be worse. This pandemic is not giving people space to breathe.

At least last year started off very well but this time around it’s going to be tougher. However, we remain optimistic that things might change for the better,” he said.

The Government implemented a number of measures in the course of the year to cushion citizens from the effects of Covid-19 and many people said they hoped some of the programmes and schemes will be extended into the new year.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving and Dedication Service on Sunday, President Mnangagwa pledged Government’s commitment to continue cushioning citizens against the effects of the pandemic.

President Mnangangwa however, said there was a need for all Zimbabweans to embrace national vision in order to overcome the many challenges facing the nation.

“On our part as Government, we have chosen the spiritually correct path of working with the church in pursuit of our vision. Thus, as Zimbabwe, we shall serve the Lord sincerely and faithfully,” he said.

“Going forward, I urge churches to emerge in 2021 and beyond as proponents, guarantors and implementers of our national development agenda. To this end, let me reiterate that the synergies between the church and the State must flourish and become more evident to our people.”

“This can only be achieved if the church understands, appreciates, embraces and blesses and makes energetic efforts to etch Vision 2030 in the hearts and minds of our people.”

