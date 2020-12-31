Martin Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE first wife of King Mambo, Queen Ndlovukazi Nomalanga Ndiweni-Moyo has died.

She was 47.

Family spokesperson Chief Bekezela Bhekimpi Nyathi said the Queen Ndlovukazi Ndiweni-Moyo passed on in South Africa yesterday morning after a short-illness. “We want to let the nation know that our mother Queen Ndlovukazi Ndiweni-Moyo, the first wife of King Mambo has passed on in South Africa due to a short illness today.

“As a Royal Family, we lived happily and during the Christmas Holiday, she was here as we celebrated the holiday together at our homestead in Mawabeni, Umzingwane District,” he said.

Chief Nyathi said efforts were being made to repatriate the body ahead of burial, which will be announced in due course.

She is survived by five children, three boys and two girls.

The late Queen Ndlovukazi was also present at their homestead during a royal wedding when King Mambo married his second wife, Queen Ndlovukazi Priscilla Percy Ndlovu in October this year.

Born Mike Moyo, King Mambo who is also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki, was installed last year during a ceremony attended by 80 chiefs drawn from across the country.

