Government’s decision to defer the opening of schools which was set for Monday, has been welcomed by parents, teachers and other stakeholders.

Government said due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and the threat posed by tropical depression Chalane, it decided to defer the opening of schools to a date yet to be announced.

Several schools recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases among pupils and teachers last term forcing some schools to prematurely close.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary said in light of the surge in Covid-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease, Government decided to defer the opening of schools. The ministry however, said Ordinary and Advanced Level candidates will resume their final examinations next week as scheduled.

It said the reopening of schools will be announced in due course as the Government monitors the situation. The ministry said those in the education sector should not let their guard down on Covid-19 prevention measures as they prepare for the opening of schools.”

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education takes this opportunity to remind learners, parents and guardians to reinforce wearing of masks, physical distancing, sanitising as well as hand washing to prevent the spread and infections of Covid-19,” said Education Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela. Teachers unions said Government and school authorities should use the period between now and schools opening to ensure safe opening of schools.

The unions said schools should mobilise adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for both pupils and teachers.

They said all pupils, teachers and ancillary staff should be tested for Covi-19 so that only those that test negative are allowed back to school to avoid infections.

We totally agree with the unions that Government and school authorities should take advantage of this forced school break to prepare for safe opening of schools. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education came up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to guide schools on how to minimise pupils and teachers’ exposure to the pandemic.

Under the new normal, hugging and handshakes are prohibited and pupils will not share desks and educational materials such as textbooks.

A classroom should have a maximum of 35 pupils to enable pupils to maintain social distancing. Break and lunch times are supposed to be staggered to avoid overcrowding and all sporting activities are banned.

There is a need to assess the SOP which was implemented for the first time last term with a view to addressing any shortcomings before schools open.

