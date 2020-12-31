Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday congratulated newly elected MDC-T president Mr Douglas Mwonzora for landing the party’s top position while welcoming his pledge to dialogue with the Government for a better Zimbabwe.

The MDC-T on Sunday held a congress to elect its new leader to replace the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai who died in 2018.

Mr Mwonzora emerged the winner following a contest involving three other party members Dr Thokozani Khupe, Mr Morgen Komichi and Engineer Elias Mudzuri.

In a statement on his Twitter account yesterday, President Mnangagwa said it was important for the nation to recommit towards hard work and unity for the prosperity of the country.

“In unity, peace and harmony, we are well able to overcome any tough times or situations that may come our way. A few days ago, the opposition MDC-T party held its elective Congress, in full compliance with, and fulfilment of court judgments. Let me take this opportunity to formally and personally congratulate @DMwonzora for prevailing at that Congress,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said he took a special note of MDC-T’s president’s commitment towards engaging the Government in addressing some of the problems affecting the country.

“We took particular note of his declared wish to guide and reshape the politics of opposition towards constructive engagement with the Government of the day. This is a very welcome move for our nation which is likely to put politics of rancour behind us. Thus, triggering collaboration, development and the harmony we solely needed for national progress,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Both as the ruling Zanu-PF party, and as the Government, we assure Senator Mwonzora and the MDC-T leadership of collaboration towards the growth and prosperity of our nation.”

He said it was time for the country to shift its political landscape from a hostile to a constructive one for the betterment of the country.

“We appeal to all those still stuck to yesterday’s politics of destructive and obstruction to learn from this salutary gesture by the MDC-T. To be in opposition need not mean being unduly negative, confrontational, divisive and disloyal to one’s nation and people,” he said.

[email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...