ZIMBABWE uses an Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA World) to process imports and exports of private and commercial cargo through its borders contrary to what was said by the South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on Wednesday.

The minister told journalists in Pretoria that the congestion at Beitbridge Border Post was being worsened by the unavailability of an automated system to clear commercial cargo.

“It is a well-known fact that the South African Revenue Services (SARS) systems are fully automated and can process many trucks per hour on any one day while the Zimbabwe systems are largely manual and can process only 20 trucks per hour, at most 30 at peak performance,” said Dr Motsoaledi.

He said the South African side could send more trucks than the Zimbabwean side can handle.

“When truckers leave the holding area to get hastily to the border with the vain hope that they’ll put pressure on the SA authorities to process them as quickly as possible, they are expecting a miracle because the system works in a co-operative way like a relay race,” said Dr Motsoaledi.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) said yesterday that the claims by Minister Motsoaledi were unfounded because the revenue collector is using an automated system, ASYCUDA World, which is the highest version available.

“The clearing system is therefore highly automated and supports a number of high-end efficient processes. The statement referred to above is therefore not factual and unfounded,” said Zimra spokesperson, Mr Francis Chimanda.

He said under the set-up, all export and import cargo is pre-cleared by agents who lodge their declarations online through the internet-based system from any smart device from the comfort of their homes or offices before arrival of the goods.

This process, Mr Chimanda said also allows clearing agents to electronically attach the required supporting documents such as invoices, certificates of origin and consignment notes.

“These declarations are electronically processed at the various remote Document Processing Centres (DPC) inland which operate 24 hours a day.

Besides the declarations, transporters can now also lodge cargo manifests electronically on the same platform. Once the declarations are processed and passed as correct, clearing agents can affect release of the goods electronically without Zimra intervention,” he said.

Mr Chimanda said incoming cargo is authorised to cross into Zimbabwe by way of notification once these electronic processes have been completed.

On arrival in Zimbabwe, the cargo is routed through various dedicated channels in co-ordinated processes that include scanning, physical examination and electronic sealing in the case of cargo in transit.

He said traffic channelling and physical examination, which is minimal due to a comprehensive risk management system, are the only manual processes effected on cargo.

“On the other hand, cargo exiting Zimbabwe, which has also been electronically pre-cleared, spends time in Zimbabwe awaiting acceptance into South Africa, causing the long queues that have been evident in the past weeks.

The foregoing illustrates the high levels of automation and efficiencies that Zimra has reached which discounts the misconception that we are clearing goods manually and that we are to blame for causing delays,” said Mr Chimanda.

It is understood that since 2018 there has been an ICT working group made up of SARS and Zimra officials which is hard at work integrating the two countries’ automated customs systems to minimise rent seeking activities.

In addition, the South Africans have very limited space to accommodate commercial trucks in their yard hence trucks have been forming long queues outside the border pending the finalisation of clearance process.

What has also caused delays in the past was the mandatory Covid-19 testing on the South Africa side and the review of the curfew hours by the SA government.

This development saw the Department of Health in SA waiving the testing of trucks drivers upon arrival in that country on 24 December.

They also reviewed the validity of the Covid-19 clearance certificates for commercial truck drivers from two weeks to one month.

