Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter
DAYS after being voted the Newcomer of the Year at French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon in a Twitter poll, Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere has also had his debut goal he scored against St Etienne in November taking the Goal of the Year.
It was Kadewere’s first goal in Ligue 1 for Lyon and he grabbed a brace on that day to hand his club a come from behind 2-1 triumph. Lyon had fallen behind five minutes before the break when Anthony Lopes scored an own goal. Kadewere struck in the 65th minute with a stylish finish after a cleverly taken free kick and then completed his brace nine minute later when he slotted the ball in from a tight angle.
The win was a sweet one for Lyon considering the rivalry they have with St Etienne. Matches between the two teams are referred to as the Derby Rhone-Alpes, Derby Rhonealpin or simply Le Derby. Both clubs are located in the region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.
