Elita Chikwati

Senior Reporter

Tropical Depression Chalane has greatly weakened and has passed.

Light rains and windy conditions are however still projected.

The Meteorological Services Department(MSD) this morning said it will continue to monitoring specific areas to assess rainfall and effects.

Business as usual in Chimanimani Village with vendors already selling their produce

Significant rainfall as a result of the tropical depression which occurred along the path of the system were recorded in Tsholotsho, Chivhu, Lupane, Chikomba, Kwekwe and Mutasa.

Tsholotsho received 87mm, Chivhu 69mm, Lupane 63mm, Chikomba 58mm, Kwekwe 54mm and Mutare 42mm.

Garikai Camp in Chimanimai destroyed by heavy rains yesterday

The MSD, Department of Civil protection and Zimbabwe national Water Authority will continue monitoring and advising the public accordingly for the safety of the public.

The public has been urged to watch out for flooding, light rains and moderate winds, collapse of huts and fallen trees due to excessive moisture.

Members of the public have been advised not to cross fast flowing and flooded rivers and streams whether walking or driving, to cooperate with members of the civil protection committee for safety and always take caution on the roads when traveling as the roads maybe slippery and contain hidden dangers covered by water inkling live wires, utility poles and fallen trees.

