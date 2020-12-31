Chronicle Reporter

The country recorded 300 new Covid-19 positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

Of the these positive cases, 287 are local transmissions while the remainder are returning residents from South Africa (4) and Botswana (9).

The single death recorded in the last 24 hours was recorded in the Midlands taking the cumulative death toll in the province to 11.

A total of 2462 PCR tests were done with the positive rate standing at 12percent.

Cases that recovered from Covid-19 were 87 with the active cases going up to 2111.

“As of December 30, 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 13625 cases, 11154 recoveries and 360 deaths,” reads part of the daily report from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Like this: Like Loading...