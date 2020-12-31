Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) on Thursday morning said the country is safe from tropical depression Chalane which has since passed Zimbabwe.

In a statement, MSD said the tropical depression Chalane which was initially projected to be a Cyclone extensively weakened on Wednesday.

This resulted in light showers being recorded in most parts of the country.

“Tropical Depression Chalane has greatly weakened and is now passed, we continue to monitor specific areas to assess the rainfalls and downstream effects. While light rains, cloudy and windy conditions are projected we will continue to assess and advise in liaison with the department of Civil Protection Unit for the safety of the public,” read MSD statement.

MSD said it will no longer be making any updates relating to tropical depression Chalane.

It however urged members of the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers, exercise caution on the roads and following weather advisory reports.

More to follow—

Like this: Like Loading...