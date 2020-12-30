Raymond Jaravaza/ Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporters

A COWDRAY Park fuel dealer was fatally stabbed and his relative was left with multiple stab wounds in a frenzied attack by three suspected armed robbers in broad daylight.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon and the three suspects have since been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Blessing Taruona popularly known in the area as Tsano.

The injured relative was treated for multiple stab wounds and has since been discharged from hospital.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and arrest of the three suspects.

“Police are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old male on 28 December at the Garikai section of Cowdray Park suburb and the suspects have since been arrested. The three suspects are in custody and are assisting police with investigations,” said Insp Ncube.

Yesterday afternoon the suspects were brought in leg irons to the murder scene by detectives from the Homicide Department for indications.

Chronicle managed to track down the surviving victim and relative of the deceased Mr Isaac Nyawiyanga who narrated how they were attacked by the suspects in broad daylight while passersby watched in horror.

The area where the murder took place is a busy intersection in the Garikari section.

“The three guys had been drinking and gambling the whole day and I think when they lost all their money to gambling they decided to compensate for the lost money by robbing a 16-year-old boy who was buying something at one of the tuck shops.

“The boy tried to resist and they started beating him and he ran away and reported the incident to my relative, who is well known in this area because he sells fuel, and we went to find out what had happened.

“Before we could even understand what had happened, two of the guys started attacking Blessing and the third guy beat me up as well. When I tried to retaliate, he pulled out a knife and stabbed me three or four times on the shoulder and part of the chest,” said Mr Nyawiyanga.

He said the boy lost $10 to the robbers.

Mr Nyawiyanga said the attack lasted for a few minutes and he managed to free himself and fled while pleading with vendors who were around to intervene.

“The guy who had been attacking me joined his friends in beating up Blessing and they later stabbed him leading to his death,” he said. @RaymondJaravaza

