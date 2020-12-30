Police have warned Zimbabweans against engaging in the traditional crossover celebrations tonight as they welcome the New Year.

They said engaging in such celebrations exposes the people to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been a tradition for people to engage in these celebrations as they welcome the New Year.

This year the situation is different following the outbreak of Covid-19 which has forced governments worldwide to impose restrictions as they battle to contain the pandemic. Large gatherings have been banned in most countries including Zimbabwe.

People cannot maintain social distancing during such gatherings and the virus also spreads very fast hence governments are restricting such gatherings. We therefore fully support the police in banning the crossover celebrations which exposes citizens to the risk of contracting Covid-19. The Covid-19 pandemic is claiming lives daily including in Zimbabwe hence the need to take all measures possible to contain its spread.

There has been concern that most Zimbabweans are behaving as though we are already out of the woods yet the pandemic is still with us. Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube recently warned that she might be forced to recommend stricter lockdown regulations if residents of Bulawayo do not change their behaviour.

Cde Ncube said if residents continue to flout health measures and regulations meant to curb the spread of the pandemic, she will be left with no option but to recommend that the city be placed under stricter lockdown regulations. She said Bulawayo residents are behaving as if the country is now Covid-19 free yet new cases of the pandemic are being recorded every day.

Zimbabweans in other cities and towns are behaving the same and this is why there are loud calls for the Government to step up enforcement of regulations. People are partying, bars are opened until late, people are moving around without wearing face masks and are also not observing social distancing.

The police and the army can only assist in ensuring people adhere to the regulations but it is individuals who should appreciate that it is for their own good to adhere to the recommended health protocols. Tonight, as we welcome the New Year, lets confine ourselves to our homes.

The world is already grappling with the second wave of the pandemic and neighbouring South Africa has been forced to re-introduce stricter lockdown regulations as it battles to contain the spread of the virus. Zimbabwe has been witnessing an increase in new cases hence the need to change our behaviour. People must just adjust to the new normal until the battle against the pandemic is won.

Like this: Like Loading...