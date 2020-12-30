Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

EXACTLY 713 days since he was stabbed in the back by his colleagues, suspended Zifa vice-president and Bulawayo businessman Gift Banda is likely to be reinstated at today’s Zifa annual general meeting in Harare.

Delegates are expected to deliberate on, among other issues on the agenda, the January 18, 2019, suspension of Banda over 14 charges emanating from his “appointment” of Bongani Mafu and Tonderayi Ndiraya as Warriors’ assistant coaches to replace Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa.

The executive committee accused Banda, who was acting president at the time, of usurping powers of the executive, which, according to the association’s constitution, is responsible for appointing all national team coaches.

Banda denied the charges, saying he’d only made recommendations, a point that was also raised by the Zifa disciplinary committee in its judgement acquitting him.

Unhappy with its own disciplinary committee verdict, Zifa appealed to the Appeals Committee, which upheld the ruling.

The Appeals Committee refused to hear the matter, saying Zifa had failed to provide proof of appeal fees payment as required by Article 7.1 of the Zifa rules and regulations.

Still Zifa refused to accept the outcome and filed for condonation, arguing that it had failed to avail the proof of payment because “our accountant couldn’t get into town due to the lockdown”.

A delegate to today’s AGM accused the Zifa executive committee of running the game in the country like a kindergarten.

“It’s clear that all these guys wanted was to freeze out Banda for as long as possible for selfish reasons. As councillors we are putting an end to all this poorly scripted comical drama. Football must and will be the winner, not selfish personalities within the game,” said the delegate.

