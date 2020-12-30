Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured the nation that the Government has put in place all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens after Tropical Depression Chalane hit the country yesterday.

The President’s message came as Treasury yesterday released $100 million towards implementing measures to mitigate the likely disaster. The funds will be distributed to non-metropolitan provinces and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces who are on standby.

The police sub aqua unit is also ready to attend to any rain induced incidents.

The cyclone which has downgraded into a tropical depression, is expected to hit most parts of the country resulting in moderate to heavy rains of more than 50 millimetres within 24 hours.

The rains are also expected to cause flash floods in some parts of the country.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has activated disaster response teams down to village level.

The disaster response agency has also been sending text messages to individuals alerting them of the pending storm.

Posting on his Twitter account yesterday morning, the President said the Government has started to evacuate those in low lying areas who are at high risk of being affected by floods.

“Cyclone Chalane has this morning hit Zimbabwe and the Government is doing everything it can to protect affected communities. We are informing all regional authorities of these developments and evacuations of critically affected areas are continuing to take place. I urge all Zimbabweans to follow local safety guidelines and take measures to protect yourselves and your families,” said the President.

In a statement yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the released $100 million will help provinces to implement all necessary measures to avert disaster.

“Accordingly, Government has put in place the following measures to mitigate against the effects of tropical depression Chalane; we have identified and equipped evacuation centres with tents, blankets, food items, toiletries and other essentials.

We have already started evacuation of people to safer areas. Every district expected to be affected by the tropical depression has come up with evacuation plans which are being coordinated by Government and other stakeholders,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, conducted geo-spatial mapping of the areas likely to be affected and this greatly assisted in coordinating evacuation efforts. Zupco buses have also been deployed to ferry those needing and willing to be evacuated to places of safety.

I am pleased to report that in Chimanimani evacuation of people in low lying areas started yesterday (29 December 2020) and to date most of the people needing assistance have been evacuated to safer areas.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said in the midst of the storm, members of the public should stick to Covid-19 prevention measures as failure to do so can end causing another disaster.

“It is crucial as a nation that we do not forget the existing threat of Covid-19 which could be exacerbated by the effects of the tropical depression Chalane. Let us continue to practice preventive measures such as wearing of masks, social distancing, washing our hands and sanitizing,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa encouraged the public to follow weather reports and advisory reports from the CPU.

The Meteorological Service Department (MSD) said while the tropical cyclone has downgraded, flash floods are still a possibility.

MSD said members of the public are encouraged to follow weather updates focusing on their localities so that they are not caught off guard.

