THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has warned the public of floods that could result from the effects of cyclone Chalane and has urged people from affected areas to go to evacuation centres for safety.

In a statement, BCC said Bulawayo is expected to start feeling cyclone Chalane effects earlier or later than 22:00hours today.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that the Meteorological Services has indicated that cyclone Chalane has downgraded to a tropical depression. Bulawayo is expected to start feeling its effects earlier or later than 2200hours on Wednesday 30 December 2020,” read the statement.

BCC noted that working with various stakeholders they continue to be on high alert for flooding, building collapse or marooned residents.

The statement noted that areas of high alert in Bulawayo which are low lying and prone to flooding include the following and their evacuation centres: Makokoba- Lotshe Primary School and Mckeurtan Primary School. Cowdray Park- Mahlathini Primary School and Mkhithika Thebe Primary School. Old Pumula- Godlwayo Primary School.

Pumula South- Ngwalongwalo Primary School and Dumezweni Primary School. Emthuzini- Mcumbatha Secondary and Mgoqo Primary School. Nkulumane 12-15 (along Phekiwe Stream)- Nketa Secondary and Queen Elizabeth Primary School.

Emganwini-Emasotsheni- Mganwini Primary School. Nketa 9- Mgiqika Primary School. Buena Vista- Waterford Primary School. Waterford- Waterford Primary School. Queens Park- Thomas Rudland Primary School.

Mahatshula- Mahatshula Primary. Harrisvale- Hugh Beaddle Primary and Baines Junior Primary School. Nketa 7- Msarurwa- Manondwane Primary School.

The statement also noted that Eastern areas are encouraged to be wary of trees that could fall and affect properties, electrical lines and roads.

BCC further highlighted: “If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Lose all windows and lock up all doors. Proceed to designated safe areas where the Fire and Emergency Services and other support services will render assistance.”

In of emergency, the public are advised to contact the BCC on the following contact numbers:

Landlines only- 993/994. All networks on- 02922 71717-9.

Meanwhile, in an update today the Meteorological Service Department has said that Tropical Depression Chalane made landfall today at 0600Z at Beira and has started travelling westwards towards Zimbabwe affecting Highlands.

The statement added: “As the now Tropical Depression Chalane enters the country, it should be cloudy across the country, with continuous rain and outbreaks of thunderstorms especially over Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

Localized heavy downpours in excess of 50mm in 24 hours are highly probable. These storms may be accompanied by destructive winds and lightning. ”

The department advised people to stay indoors were possible when thunders roars.

The statement also noted that flooded rivers remain a potential hazard even if it has not rained heavily in the area as heavy rains may have occurred upstream.

Moreover, it added that Tropical Depression Chalane is in the Mozambique channel and should start affecting the Eastern Highlands in the early hours of Thursday.

The department advised the following as actions to take: Stay indoors and off the road during thunderstorms and heavy rains; If outdoors, try and find shelter immediately, do not shelter under trees or in isolated sheds; Avoid crossing flooded rivers or swollen streams whether on foot or in a vehicle; Try and avoid kitchen areas during a storm as these are prone to lightning strikes; Ensure roof-tops are strongly secured and intact as the potential of wind gust is high.

