Chronicle Reporter

FORMER MDC-T acting president Dr Thokozani Khupe has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Khupe, who was contesting the MDC-T presidential post at the party’s extraordinary congress on Sunday, announced her status on Wednesday evening on her Twitter account.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating and I ask for your prayers,” said Dr Khupe.

Like this: Like Loading...