Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Hip hop artiste, Asaph has been rewarded for all his efforts this year as he has been shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe in the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama) People’s Choice category alongside, Gemma Griffiths, Winky D and Shasha.

The Mamas which showcase the ultimate in African culture, music, and creativity, will be held in a re-imagined virtual format in partnership with Uganda, The Pearl of Africa on February 20, 2021. The awards will be broadcast on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322) and MTV (DStv Channel 130).

In order to get to represent Zimbabwe at the awards, Asaph first has to get enough votes through Twitter with the hashtag #ASAPH4MAMA, something he has urged people to support him on. Voting for the shortlisted candidates closes on January 9.

If chosen, Asaph will represent Zimbabwe in the People’s Choice Award at the Mamas.

In an interview yesterday, the Bulawayo-based musician who has had a great year, featuring on numerous collaborations that have changed the game said being shortlisted on the international music channel was a big thing.

“This is a big thing to be on the same list with these big names. I’m the only hip hop artiste and this shows that I’m heading in the right direction with my music. Besides the big names, just being acknowledged on this platform alone is a big deal.

“I’m looking for votes from people and fans and encourage people to support me in this journey,” said Asaph.

His music video for the song Like So has been receiving a sizeable amount of airplay on the internationally recognised MTV Base channel.

MTV Base is a British pay television music channel from ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia that focuses primarily on hip hop, R&B, grime, garage, reggae, funk, soul and dance music. There are three different feeds of MTV Base Africa, with one catering for the South African audience, one for West Africa and another for rest of Africa.

