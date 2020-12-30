Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TODAY, the yellow bone from rural Matopo, musician La Dee, turns 31.

The energetic South Africa-based artiste who is flying high like an eagle in South Africa with her Soka Lami hit track is doing great as she has managed to share the musical stage with Simphiwe Majozi who plays Sbu on South Africa’s most watched soapie Uzalo.

La Dee is also a favourite in the country as seen with her nomination in the Roil Bulawayo arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Newcomer of the Year this year.

In celebrating her birthday, Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the songstress who is also a businesswoman in the neighbouring country.

Seemingly proud to be single, La Dee said: “I am celebrating a special day today and I want to put it on record that I am single. I have no husband, no fiancée and I’m single yaaay.”

The cheerful star who is in the country for the festive period thanked her parents for moulding her to be the successful woman she is today.

“Mom and dad, if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here. Thank you,” she said.

From the Showbiz team, we say, more life, prosperity and Champopo for you gal!

