Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Artistes from Bulawayo on Monday convened at Figa Beer Garden in Njube where they performed at up-and-coming Jazz musician, Agenda Jonathan Maphosa’s gig.

Dubbed “Njube My Home”, the gig sought to give an opportunity to upcoming talent from different sectors to display their superlative skills.

The event brought together an array of artistes that included Sunduza, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, Victory Siyanqoba, Hwabaraty, Mgcini Nyoni, Umkhathi Theatre group, Novuyo Seagirl, Qeqeshiwe Mntambo, Western Khazins, Fab G Mshana kaGogo, Nomore Allah Sibanda, Aka Can’t Get, MzistozzMfanafuthi, Kay Kid, Snippers dance group, C’khanda P, Dr Love NJ, Smofair, Dr MTK, YB, BleckHit and Thaluso da Poet.

Commenting on the successful event, Maphosa said: “The show was meant to unleash hidden local talent around the city and I’m glad it went very well. People of Njube were proud of what I did for the community especially the youths as no one expected it would be a hit.

“I’m also very honoured and humbled to have hosted my debut show to my kasi eNjube. I popularised my work by giving away 10 CDs from my recently launched second album, Ekhaya Kuse Khaya/Home is Home.”

Slowly, the city’s arts sector is getting on the groove of supporting each other’s work if their attendance and hype of the event is anything to go by. Pictures and videos of the event are trending on various platforms and notably among them is Novuyo Seagirl performing dynamically, the hit song Bambelela.

– @mthabisi_mthire

