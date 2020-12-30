Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A NEW talk show named Freaky Friday’s is set to premiere its first episode virtually on New Year’s Day.

Meant to address informative, fun and educational topics, each show will be broadcast on Pishavilla and Freaky Friday YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages on Friday’s. The shows will be hosted by model-cum-actress Randall Ncube, actress Shevonne Mlauzi, fashion designer Petronella Mutsvagairi, entrepreneur Nicolette Mdluli, MC Perfect Nkiwane and actor Mayenzeke “Mr Mayo” Mpofu.

The talk show to be shot from a local leisure spot is being produced by film production company Pishavilla Communication in association with Pasha Cardinal and Afrluencer Media.

Pishavilla Communication founder Tavaka Matunha said: “Each episode is set to feature celebrities where we’ll play games with them and ask enticing and freaky questions. Our first guests will be rapper Asaph and model Ben Chest. The aim of the show is to entertain people even in trying times like these we’re in.

“We also aim to create employment by creating jobs via this programme as we want to lure sponsors who’ll help us pay our presenters and camera people.”

Matunha added that the platform is meant to unleash new talent with the hope to monetise the project in order to boost the arts sector.

