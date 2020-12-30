Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors captain, Knowledge Musona struck two beautiful free kicks for his club in Belgium K.A.S. Eupen with his brace however not enough to stop them from losing 3-2 to Zulte Waregem in a Belgian Pro League encounter at home on Tuesday.

Musona scored the first free kick in 34th minute for Eupen to lead 1-0 heading to the halftime break. He doubled his team’s lead in the 57th minute with yet another set piece.

Eupen however failed to hold on to that lead as they went on to concede three goals, in the 75th, 82nd and 84th minute to come out second best. It was the fifth loss for Eupen this season. The defeat saw Eupen remain 14th in the 18-team log with 20 points secured from four wins and eight draws.

It was Musona’s first brace for the season which took his goal tally to four and that makes him the joint leading goal scorer for Eupen in the Belgian Pro League for the 2020/21 season together with Belgian Julien Ngoy.

Musona and his teammates will look for better fortunes when they face Genk on 6 January again at home when the action resumes in the New Year.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...