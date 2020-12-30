Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded five more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative death toll from the virus to 359 in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, Matabeleland South recorded two deaths, with Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Manicaland each recording one death, while 177 new cases were reported on Tuesday and they were both local and returnees from South Africa and Mozambique cases.

“About 177 new cases and five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. 1144 are local cases, 33 are returnees with 32 from SA and one from Mozambique. Deaths reported by Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mash East all 1 each and 2 by Mat South. 2 373 PCR tests were done on Tuesday and the positivity was 7.5 percent,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also reported that 362 new recoveries were reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 83.1 percent and active cases going up to 1 899.

As of 29 December, Zimbabwe had now recorded 13 325 confirmed cases, including 11 067 recoveries and 359 deaths.

On Tuesday, Masvingo was leading with 35 new cases, followed by Manicaland with 34, Bulawayo with 32 and Math South with 30.

Part of the statistics also state that Harare has the highest number of active cases per capita, followed by Mat South and Bulawayo.

The Ministry continue to encourage all citizens to adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures and to report any suspected cases of the pandemic and other emergencies to the national hotlines/toll free number 2019.

Meanwhile, according to the African Union Member States reporting update in Africa as of 29 December 2020 at 9AM EAT, cases were at 2 677 672, with 63 344 deaths and 2 239 023 recoveries.

