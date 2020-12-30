Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

The Government has deferred the opening of schools for the 2021 calendar, due to surging Covid-19 cases and the forecasted Cyclone Chalane.

The outstanding 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level pupils will however continue with their examination as scheduled from 5 January to 5 February next year.

The Government had earlier scheduled the schools opening to open on 4 January 2021.

In a statement, Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Tumisang Thabela said dates for the commencement of the 2021 calendar for both primary and secondary schools will be announced in due course as Government monitors the situation.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Schools would like to advice its valued learners, parents’ guardians and other stakeholders that in light of the surge in Covid-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease, as well as threat posed by cyclone Chalane Government has seen it fit to deviate from the previously announced 2021 school calendar that directed schools to open on January, 4 2021.

In this regard please be advised that 2020 ZIMSEC O and A’ level examinations will resume on January 5 2021 to February 5 as previously announced.

Having deferred the opening of schools before January 4 the dates for the commencement of the 2021 school calendar for all primary and secondary schools will be announced in due course as Government monitors the situation,” she said.

