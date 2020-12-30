Showbiz Reporter

CHARISMATIC-self-proclaimed prophet, Mduduzi Dube warmly known as the ‘Black Elisha’ will tomorrow hold a cross over service in Magwegwe.

Dubbed the Diplomatic Service, the crossover will be held at Magwegwe Hall from morning till late afternoon.

Black Elisha said the service is meant to harness royalty among Christians and to lead them back to the ‘Garden of Eden.’

“This service is meant to bring out royalty among the sons and daughters of the Lord our God. The service will start from 10am and will last until about 5 pm. There will be two services with the first being held by my wife – prophetess Sibonginkosi Dube and assistant pastors,” said Black Elisha.

He said the service is also meant to liberalise people from poverty, strife, sickness and evil.

Black Elisha said this was one of many services he has held, with the only difference being that this one be held during the day.

“This service will be different from many others. I as a man of God and a law-abiding citizen want to hold a service during the day so as to abide by Covid-19 regulations set by the government. Also, I want people to enter the New Year as a family in the comfort of their own homes,” Black Elisha said.

Asked if he ever attended any school of theology, Black Elisha said he never attended any such school, but was groomed by elder self-proclaimed prophets.

“I was nurtured into becoming a prophet after I received my calling as a teenager. This needs not for you to attend any school but you just have to be a believer and a Christian,” said Black Elisha while stating that he has plans on opening a school of prophets in 2021.

He said the school would ensure that the country is safe from ‘immature’ prophets.

“There are a lot of immature prophets who don’t know how to carry themselves. They don’t know how to behave like true men of God as evidenced by some who have been arrested or exposed as fake. We want to groom prophets that respect others and leaders,” said Black Elisha.

Black Elisha rose to fame not so long ago through his spiritual padlocking system that were said to prevent spouses from engaging in extra marital affairs.

