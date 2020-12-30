Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders have mourned the passing away of their former midfielder Richard Choruma at Tembisa Hospital in South Africa on Tuesday morning at the age of 42.

The 2001 Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up succumbed to stomach complications and kidney failure after being admitted to the hospital on Christmas Eve.

In his condolence message, Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said he had learnt with sadness and disbelief the passing away of Choruma, nicknamed Dabuka Express.

He said it was a huge loss not only to the Highlanders family, but the football family in its entirety and moreso to his friends and immediate family.

“As such, I would like to convey my deepest condolences on behalf of the club to Richard’s immediate family members and friends. Although we have known him beyond the playing field, we shall always remember him for his exploits on the pitch. He leaves this earth as a champion, having been part of the Highlanders squad that won the Championship in 2000, 2001 and 2002, before joining Bloemfontein Celtics of South Africa in 2003.

“While death has robbed us of the life of Richard Choruma, the memories he created while donning the famous black and white stripe are engraved deep in the hearts of multitude of football lovers, particularly the Highlanders faithful. His legacy lives.

“It will be difficult to forget Choruma for his selflessness, determination, commitment and self-sacrifice while serving this great club. He carried the Highlanders badge with pride, both on and off the pitch. Richard will always be missed. May his dear soul rest in peace,” said Mhlophe.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced and Choruma’s brother Warren Wadawu told Chronicle Sport that family elders were ceased with the matter.

Mourners are gathered at Number Y7, Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo.

Like this: Like Loading...