Chronicle Reporter

FIVE more people have died of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe while 177 others tested positive to the global pandemic over the past 24 hours.

The new deaths bring the total number to 359.

Of the 177 new cases, 144 are local cases and 33 are returnees from South Africa and Mozambique.

Two of the deaths were recorded in Matabeleland South, one in Bulawayo, Manicaland and in Mashonaland East provinces.

“We conducted 2 373 PCR tests and 177 people tested positive while five died in different provinces. We also recorded 362 new recoveries and the national recovery rate stands at 83.1 percent,” says the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“As of 29 December, Zimbabwe has now recorded 13 325 Cases, 11 067 recoveries and 359 Deaths. Active cases go down to 1899 today.”

Like this: Like Loading...