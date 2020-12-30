Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reaffirmed Government’s commitment towards protecting lives as a downgraded Cyclone Chalane has landed in the country.

Cyclone Chalane has downgraded into a tropical depression which is expected to hit most parts of the country resulting in heavy rains of more than 50 millimeters (mm) within 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the President said disaster response mechanisms have been activated including evacuation of those in low lying areas likely to be hit by floods.

“Cyclone Chalane has this morning hit Zimbabwe and the Government is doing everything it can to protect affected communities. We are informing all regional authorities of these developments and evacuations of critically affected areas are continuing to take place urge all Zimbabweans to follow local safety guidelines and take measures to protect yourselves and your families,” said the President.

In a statement, MSD said the severe tropical storm downgraded into a tropical depression after making a landfall in Mozambique.

“The former Tropical Storm Chalane (now an overland Tropical Depression) made landfall over Beira in early hours of Today, Wednesday 30 December 2020 and is expected to rapidly dissipate, with wind speed reducing from the current 50 knots to 25 knots, as it tracks westward over the rugged hills of the Eastern Highlands in the next 12 hours,” read MSD.

“However, the extent of the cloud bands has already begun giving continuous light rain over the Eastern Highlands, with localised heavier downpours (in excess of 50 mm accumulation over the next 24-hour period) projected especially over high ground (areas along the main watershed and the Eastern Highlands).”

It warned that the downpours may result in reduced visibility and flash flooding in areas with poor drainage as well as along river basins.

“Mudslides and landslides as well as collapse of walls, due to excessive moisture, remain probable, thus monitoring your immediate environment is essential. Wherever possible, stay indoors,” read the MSD statement.

