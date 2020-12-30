BY SHARON SIBINDI

IN an effort to celebrate and honour artists from Matabeleland North province, Shangano Arts Trust will host a two-day virtual festival from today at the Hwange Little Theatre.

The festival will be livestreamed on the trust’s social media pages.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the trust’s director Petros Ndhlovu said the fete would also be a celebration of its 14th anniversary.

“Shangano Arts Festival this year is celebrating Matabeleland North’s cultural diversity, note that we have the Tonga, Ndebele, Nambya, Ndebele, Dombe, Lozwi, Nyanja, Shona,” he said.

“So we are bringing together all these indigenous languages under one roof to network and celebrate the different cultures found in Zimbabwe. We will also be celebrating 14 years of existence.”

He urged arts lovers to watch the shows as the festival would be headlined by different groups from the region.

“We will have a series of workshops, but people should watch out for more during the fete. We have groups such as, Bolamba from Gwanda, Vulindlela from Hwange, Pezhuba Pachena from Hwange, Mtakagogo, poet — Jonathan from lupane, Providence from Tsholotsho, Ivimbi from Victoria Falls, Penpusher Lawrence Moyo, poet, Euner Muzamba, poet, from Hwange and two cultural dance groups from Zambia,” he said.

“The festival is a celebration of the cultural diversity we have in the region. The festival will observe COVID-19 regulations.”

