CDC –Jerry Omondi

The number of COVID-19 infections in Africa rose to 2,644,112 on Monday, according to the latest data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

The data from the continental health body also showed a total of 62,366 deaths even as countries now shift focus to acquisition and distribution of vaccines.

South Africa, with over one million confirmed infections, is the hardest-hit African country by the pandemic. The country had reported 1,004,413 cases and 26,735 deaths by Monday afternoon.

Its virus caseload is more than twice the number reported by the country with the second-highest infections, Morocco, and its death toll is more than three times the number posted by Egypt with the second-highest fatalities.

Morocco had reported 432,079 COVID-19 cases and 7,240 deaths by Monday afternoon, while Egypt had registered 132,541 cases and 7,405 deaths.

Besides the three countries, only two more African states have recorded more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections; Tunisia (131,592) and Ethiopia (122,864).

A total of 10 countries on the continent have posted more than 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Africa CDC data also showed that by Monday the continent had registered 2,212,975 successful recoveries.-SOURCE-africa.cgtn.com/2020/12/28/

Like this: Like Loading...