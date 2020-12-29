Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF has successfully held an election re-run for the Tsholotsho District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson’s post after the initial poll results were nullified due to irregularities.

Three candidates Cdes Ronald Tshuma, John Dube and Owen Sibanda were vying for the position.

DCC elections were held last month and Politburo nullified results for the chairperson’s position forcing a re-run.

Politburo members Dr David Parirenyatwa and Cde July Moyo, who is also the Local Government and Public Works Minister presided over the rerun on Monday.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial members were the polling officers.

Addressing a media briefing yesterday, Dr Parirenyatwa, who was the team leader, said Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is expected to declare the winner today.

“This particular re-run was done because there were inadequacies that were found in the initial poll. The Politburo sat down and decided that Tsholotsho must have a re-run for the chairman position only. The ballot papers came here sealed from the headquarters and were opened here for transparency purposes,” he said.

Dr Parirenyatwa said the candidates deployed their own agents to each polling station.

“I’m pleased to say we did not have challenges. This re-run was done well in our view,” he [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...