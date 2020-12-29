Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

MATABELELAND North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo is back at work after recovering from Covid-19.

Minister Moyo, who is also Zanu-PF chairman for Matabeleland North tested positive about two weeks ago, although he was asymptomatic.

Minister Moyo yesterday said while he was asymptomatic, the thought of being Covid-19 positive came with a lot of anxiety and stress.

“I have recovered from Covid-19 but remember I didn’t need medical attention after I contracted the virus. I had to self-isolate from my family as I could have exposed them to the virus. However, I’m grateful that no one else in my family contracted the virus. One of the difficult things I experienced was being away from my family. Imagine having to be alone all the time during the 10 days while I was recovering. But I’m fully fit and back to work.

“I want to urge members of the public to exercise caution, to minimise exposure to the pandemic.

It is very disturbing that some people are deliberately not adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures thereby exposing themselves to the risk of infection,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the country is already experiencing a second wave of the virus and what is worrying is that the neighbouring South Africa where many Zimbabweans reside is witnessing a sharp increase in new cases.

“We need to be more alert as a people especially considering that some of the South Africa-based Zimbabweans have returned home. Sometimes you won’t be knowing that you have the virus as you might not have any symptoms.

We just have to take preventive measures as advised by the World Health Organisation and our Health Ministry. We need to properly wear our face masks, sanitise hands or frequently wash our hands and observe social distancing,” said Minister Moyo.

Several senior Government officials including Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development permanent secretary Mr George Guvamatanga, Deputy Minister of Public Service Cde Lovemore Matuke have tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered.

The pandemic has claimed the life of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, who was declared a national hero.

Several prominent people including journalists such as the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists Secretary General Foster Dongozi, have also succumbed to the [email protected]

