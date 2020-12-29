Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

Members of the public have been urged to be on high alert as a severe tropical Cyclone Chalane which has been predicted to cause flooding is expected to hit most parts of the county by end of today.

The Meteorological Service Department (MSD) yesterday said the storm is likely to be coupled with violent thunderstorms and strong winds with rains in excess of 50 millimetres (mm) expected within 24 hours.

The Government has since activated disaster response mechanisms including evacuating vulnerable communities within the Cyclone Chalane path.

The weatherman warned that Cyclone Chalane will have the intensity of Cyclone Dineo which was experienced in 2017 and left more than 100 people dead. It also displaced hundreds of people and destroyed property worth millions of dollars.

In a statement, MSD said areas in the eastern parts of the country could start receiving intense rains by this morning while the rest of Zimbabwe will receive downpours later in the day.

“As the Severe Tropical Storm Chalane enters the country, heavy rains (in excess of 50mm in some places) and strong winds as well as cloudy conditions are expected over Manicaland province into Masvingo. The districts likely to be affected are Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mutare, Buhera, Bikita and Gutu,” read the MSD statement.

“The rest of the country (Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, all Mashonaland, and Bulawayo Metropolitan and Masvingo), should begin off mostly sunny with a cloudy canopy rapidly spreading to cover much of the country. Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out from the afternoon onwards.”

Bulawayo Provincial Development Co-ordinator Mr Paul Nyoni said the city has activated the provincial Civil Protection Unit that include the fire and ambulance department.

He said the emergency services had started educational campaigns to sensitise the public on how they should conduct themselves during Cyclone Chalane.

“We are going to be meeting tomorrow (today) morning to come up with strategies of how best to react to the Cyclone. If there is a need to identify evacuation centres we will be having that information by 10AM tomorrow. We are told that the rains will be in excess of 50 millimetres within 24 hours which is a lot,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said he was aware of the urgent need to attend to a section of Hlalani Kuhle/Garikai in Cowdray Park suburb where homes get marooned every time heavy rains pound the city.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube urged residents to exercise extreme caution.

“Members of the public are advised that the weather forecasts are showing that Bulawayo is on the path of the Cyclone Chalane. The City of Bulawayo is working closely with the Civil Protection Unit as it prepares to respond to any disaster. Residents are urged to follow instructions in the event there is flooding in some areas,” said Mr Dube.

Matabeleland North acting PDC Ms Enetty Sithole said the province had also started campaigns to alert members of the public.

“We have utilised all the available communication channels to disseminate information on the likely dangers of the cyclone. We have engaged traditional leaders, councillors and other stakeholders to ensure that the message reaches everyone. The message is very clear that communities should be on alert and avoid crossing flooded rivers. They should also evacuate homes which could be affected by flooding,” said Ms Sithole.

The CPU director Mr Nathan Nkomo said the Government was on alert and was co-ordinating response teams throughout the country. @nqotshili.

Like this: Like Loading...