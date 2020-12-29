Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

Zimbabweans have been warned against engaging in the traditional crossover celebrations to welcome the New Year as doing so exposes them to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The people have been accustomed to crossover celebrations to mark the end of the year and welcome the New Year.

In the past these parties have been held at nightclubs, at individual family houses and other such places where people would gather to enjoy food and drinks as they celebrate the end of the year and welcome the New Year. Most of these parties would end after midnight.

Religious people used to also gather at their different church venues for crossover prayers.

Police yesterday said such gatherings are illegal due to the Covid-19 restrictions meant to curb the spread of the pandemic.

They said they will be on high alert to ensure citizens do not expose themselves by converging for the crossover celebrations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police recorded an increase in rape cases during the Christmas and Boxing Day period and are concerned that the trend my continue during New Year celebrations.

“We want people to be responsible as they welcome the New Year given that this year is different because of the Covid-19 pandemic that restricts gatherings. People need to consider their safety first because it appears that there are people out there who want to take advantage of these illegal gatherings to commit crimes. The crossover gatherings also expose people to the pandemic hence the police will not allow such gatherings, ” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said a number of rape cases were reported during the Christmas and Boxing Day and what was disturbing was that the crimes were committed after the curfew hours. Asst Comm Nyathi said in most cases the victims and the perpetrators were together at illegal gatherings after curfew hours.

“In Gwanda a 17-year-old girl was raped by a 39-year-old man as they were having a Christmas party. The accused dragged the complainant to a secluded spot at knife point and raped her three times. This was well after midnight,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said on the same day a 15-year-old from Mawabeni Business Centre was also raped during a Christmas party and the rapist is yet to be identified. He said crimes committed on Christmas and Boxing Day confirm that members of the public are not adhering to the Covid-19 regulations which among others do not allow big gatherings and moving around after 10PM. – @bonganinkuzi

Like this: Like Loading...