Nigeria’s 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner Segun Odegbami has added his voice to those of football legends calling for the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to honour the late Zambian and African icon Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu.

Chitalu’s absence from the African Player of the Year Awards of 1972 after one of the greatest years football has ever seen angers Odegbami.

Zambia’s Football Association (FAZ) has long attempted to challenge Lionel Messi’s record for the most goals scored in a calendar year‚ asserting that the Barcelona forward’s tally of 91 in 2012 was beaten in 1972 by Chitalu.

Then Kabwe Warriors striker Chitalu’s 107 calendar goals – which could in fact be 116‚ as nine more have gone unaccounted for from the African Cup of Champions Clubs tie in Lesotho – in 1972‚ have not been officially recognised.

Chitalu won all five domestic trophies available for Warriors in 1972. He set two African Cup of Champions Clubs (the predecessor to the Caf Champions League) records against Lesotho’s then champions‚ Majantja – the most in a tie (nine) and the most in a match (seven). The latter‚ while being man-marked‚ sometimes by three players‚ still stands almost 50 years later. Chitalu thrived on being marked.

Astonishingly, Chitalu’s 107 was set in just 309 days and still beat the calendar-year totals of West German great Gerd Müller‚ 85‚ which Messi’s 91 broke in 2012.

Chitalu‚ then coach of Zambia‚ died on World Cup duty in the Gabon plane crash in April 1993. He was just 45 years old.

Odegbami has called for Caf to posthumously recognise the feats of Chitalu in 1972. At the time, the African Player of the Year award was bestowed by France Football magazine.

“France Football actually did a shoddy job of the process at the time‚ but the continent was not well connected by the media as it is today‚” Odegbami said.

“Travel was difficult and monitoring of matches was extremely limited.

“Despite these‚ Caf can still do something about the injustice done to Chitalu and Zambia‚ by recognising and posthumously decorating him with some kind of legendary status award and acknowledging his goal-scoring records.

“It is not too late for Caf to do the right thing. Chitalu was indeed a true legend of Zambian and African football.”

Odegbami’s call is supported by Majantja’s goalkeeper‚ Denton Lebohang Nketo. “Black Cat”, as Nketo is known‚ conceded the nine goals that Chitalu scored. But Nteko has great respect for Chitalu, the best he ever faced.

Anyone could have scored the first goal he scored in the 2-2 draw in Maseru‚ but the second was a classic. Majantja had just taken the lead. Chitalu replied while the crowd were still celebrating. It was from the half-way line‚ almost from the kick-off.

“It’s an injustice‚” Nteko said this month in Lesotho.

“He scored the goals past me. It’s his record. He should be credited with it.”

Howard Gayle‚ the first black man to play for Liverpool in the 1970s and early 1980s‚ also said in May he wanted to see Zambia’s goal king honoured in Africa.

“It’s time for the footballing community to honour and recognise what is an outstanding achievement in goal-scoring‚ so that his name and his country can finally be added to the halls of fame of footballing greatness‚” Gayle said. – TimesLive

