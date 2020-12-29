Showbiz Reporter

Today, the vivacious, outspoken, highly favoured and forever smiling queen Patience “Pat” Phiri turns 39.

In celebration of her birthday, the media personality decided to write a letter to herself.

Letter to myself on my 39th birthday…

Hello sunflower! What a year you have had and look at you, you are still standing!

When the year 2020 started, do you remember how you were excited because of all the plans you had for #twentyplenty? I suppose as you made your plans, God was laughing.

Thinking back to all the things you’d hoped to achieve then come year end, can you now see just how small your dreams were? You forgot that you serve a living God who loves you jealously and wants only the best for you, as you are his favourite.

You forgot that you are not ordinary, you are a highly favoured Queen. Baby, you forgot who you are and whose you are.

Do you remember how you were so worried when Covid-19 hit our shores and the lockdown was imposed resulting in jobs being cancelled left right and centre? How you couldn’t sleep at night because you were stressing about rent and bills?

Do you remember how the darkness set in and was ready to consume you in one gulp? See how far you have come, beloved!

You my darling, like gold needed to be go through the fire to be purified. Like the diamond you are, you had to weather the pressure so you could shine brightly for all to see.

When you finally remembered that nothing is impossible if you trust and believe, the grey clouds lifted and the rainbow graced your clear skies. When you stopped talking about your problems and instead started counting your blessings, even the flowers waved at you as you walked past.

When you decided to stay in your lane and remove yourself from toxic/ unfulfilling relationships, your smile grew wider and your worries disappeared.

When prayers you’d even forgotten about were honoured in tenfold, you had no choice but give thanks because #gratitudeisamust. As you step into a new year beautiful one, hold onto the following:

God is not dead.

Pray, always.

Count your blessings and give thanks.

Celebrate all victories, small and large (don’t allow society to take away your joy).

Stay in your lane and mind your own business (if it’s not your monkey, don’t you dare feed it any of your peanuts).

Heal, forgive and move forward. Holding onto grudges is such a waste of energy, let it go.

Find a tribe that is your vibe and guard it jealousy.

Love yourself. Be kind to yourself. Laugh at your own jokes. Dance it out. Cry it out.

Live in the moment and enjoy life.

Work harder and secure the bag.

Switch off and unplug from the world often.

Get some sleep (bags under the eyes are not flattering at all).

Love hard and allow yourself to be loved harder.

Go on adventures. Create new memories. Learn something new.

Smile from the heart. Glow. Moisturize. Hydrate.

Do not allow any negativity in your space, good vibes only.

I am sure there will be moments during the course of the coming year when you will be tested and you will feel like giving up, don’t you dare! Stay the course and trust the process.

You are someone. You matter. You are beautiful. You are special. You are strong. You are worthy. You are enough. You are so deserving of everything.

May pink unicorns with rainbow manes always dance on your path and shower you with shiny gold glitter as fairies sing and sunflowers cheer you on. So chin up buttercup, here’s to a legendary 2021!

From the Showbiz team, we say, more life, more tattoos and may your Queendom reign forever.

