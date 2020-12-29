Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have released an additional 10 names of the 17 victims of Mutoko road accident which occurred on Monday.

Most of the victims of the accident are minors.

Seventeen people died, 14 of them on the spot after an Isuzu KB Double Cab collided head-on with a BMW near Mutoko Business Centre.

The deceased were mainly from Rutsito and Chitimbe families who lost eight and six members respectively.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the victims as Anashe Rutsiko (3), Malcom Rutsiko (3), Tawanda Chikuza (2), Makomborero Rutsiko (13), Simbarashe Mapuranga (a minor though age is not given), while adults are Grace Madzinga, Audrey Mavhunga (30), Prosper Karimupfumbi (26), Takudzwa Charuva (26) and Paidamoyo Dzikamidzi 33.

On Monday released names of seven other victims Abigail Chitimbe (30), Nyasha Chikuza (7), Tawananyasha, Major Mushumbi (7), Sandra Kanobata (19) and Ngaakudzwe Nkolomah (1).

He said Rupakwashe Rutsiko survived and is admitted at Mutoko District Hospital.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

