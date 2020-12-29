Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors’ preparation for next month’s Chan championship in Cameroon has been thrown into turmoil after nine players tested positive for Covid-19.

Training has been halted immediately.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon , Zifa said tests were done on Monday im adherence to Covid-19 medical protocols and there were nine positive tests.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that nine (9) players who are part of the

African Nations Championship (Chan) provisional squad have tested positive for covid-19. In adherence to our Covid-19 medical protocols, all players and members of the technical team were tested on Monday (28 December 2020) upon their return from festive break and the nine were ruled to have tested positive,” said the association in their statement.

All the affected players, Zifa said, have been notified and quarantined in line with World Health organisation (WHO) dictates.

“The players have also been advised to

inform their families and contacts.

The Zimbabwe Football Association has also informed the Confederation of

African Football (Caf), Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the City Health Department for further guidance,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Zifa has temporarily suspended all training sessions for the

Chan team pending consultation with other stakeholders, but the team remains in camp until further notice.

Like this: Like Loading...