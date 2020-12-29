Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS head coach Mandla Mpofu has admitted that replacing striker Prince Dube will not be an easy task.

Bosso lost Dube to Tanzanian side Azam in August after he scored 11 goals for them in all competitions in the 2019 season.

He found the net seven times in the league and four times in the Chibuku Super Cup competition that Bosso went on to lift.

Dube, who has been in fine form this season for Azam before sustaining an injury last month, has managed six goals and is among the top scorers in the Tanzanian league and has reportedly attracted interest from European clubs.

While Bosso have lost a number of players this year, it is Dube that Mpofu feels will be more difficult to replace.

“Of course, we can’t replace Dube, but we will try our best to get someone who will fit into his shoes, come in and score goals for us. There are players that we are talking to; big names are definitely coming, but I cannot reveal names as that will jeopardise negotiations,” Mpofu said.

He said he was retaining most players from the 2020 squad and was hoping when football finally resumes, Highlanders would be among the top teams.

Denzel Khumalo, Brian Banda, Tinashe Makanda, Mitchel Katsvairo, Chris Mverechena and Colin Mujuru are among players that left the club this year.

Bosso recently acquired utility player Winston Mhango, whom Mpofu feels will bring experience to the side, having played in Zambia and for champions FC Platinum.

