Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA’S high-rising reggae musician Bry’s zeal of becoming a sought-after artiste in the mining town and country through securing collaborations with nationally acclaimed artistes has gone a notch further after he recently collaborated with Zimdancehall chanter, Ndunge Yut.

The track titled Akadhakwa was released last week on ZimEye Reality TV YouTube Channel.

Before working with Ndunge Yut, Bry had worked with artistes such as TiGonzi on the track Heart Roaster, Ras Caleb on Love fights and Soul Jah Love on Where we go.

Listening to the Akadhakwa track that was produced by Guspy Warrior and Mafia 19, it is clear that the young musicians gave a popular Lucky Dube kind of reggae revolution where they added a dash of home-grown socio political commentary.

Commenting on the latest collaboration, Bry said: “It has been one of my 2020 goals to work with Ndunge Yut and I managed to do so through the producers of the track. The song is about encouraging ghetto youths to desist from immoral behaviour.” – @mthabisi_mthire.

