Showbiz Reporter

Popularly referred to as the Ancestor, Austria-based imbube musician Vusa Mkhaya this year proved that he has his fellow artistes at heart after he united artistes from his Bulawayo hometown for a single titled Masiyephambili.

The collaboration that brought out the unity and resilience of people in the city is doing well as it is currently on number 8 on the Skyz Metro FM chart show.

Besides this collaboration, Mkhaya who plays the role of a big brother is always taking the lead in terms of encouraging artistes, especially from his hometown, to challenge themselves and get out of their comfort zones.

Recently, Mkhaya who is always donning a cap, trended online after popularising the imbube genre by recording his own version of the popular John Vul’igate track. His version trended regionally and even sounded better than the original track.

Earlier in the year, the multi-talented musician rereleased his third album “Umanyanyatha Songs from the Soul of Zimbabwe” that was remastered to suite international mastering standards. The song Umanyanyatha is on a Cimas advert a first for the artiste to have his music on an advert back home.

Honouring him for his contribution to the arts scene, in February this year, he was bestowed with the National Arts and Merit Awards Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora Award. He was also nominated for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in the Outstanding Male category.

We appreciate you and for all your efforts, we owe you a cap.

Like this: Like Loading...