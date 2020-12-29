Showbiz Reporter

THE second edition of the Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe, a national beauty pageant that seeks to raise awareness on the importance of education was successfully held recently with Christine Moyo, a Lower 6 student at Girls College being crowned the ultimate beauty with brains.

Nyasha Chihambiro, a first year Drug Discovery student at the University of Zimbabwe was crowned first princess while the second princess was Grace Chiweda from Harare. Chiweda was also the Best in Interview. Other winners were Christine Moyo (Best project), Michelle Simeon (Top Model), Primrose Mpofu (Best in Evening Gown), Natalie Thodlana (Miss Congeniality), Valery Mutetwa (Miss Popularity) and Yvonne Shoshore (Face of Astrum Technology).

The pageant which came into existence last year was founded by Jemima Mandemwa who is a third year Finance student at Nust. She is also a professional model and Sanguine Femi clothing line owner.

In an interview after the event, the 20-year-old founder said: “The second edition was held successfully. It adapted to the new normal with safety precautions being taken into consideration during the competition.

“The year 2020 has been challenging in terms of acquiring education and through the event, we sought to use beauty as a strategy of ensuring education is embraced as seen with the contestants being school going individuals from high school to university.”

