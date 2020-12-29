Faith Chapuza, Sunday News Reporter

THREE suburbs – Nkulumane, Entumbane and Luveve top the list of Bulawayo residential areas with the highest number of shebeens, Sunday News has learnt.

Since the closure of bars, beer gardens and nightclubs as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a significant rise in illegal shebeens mushrooming across Bulawayo suburbs.

Bulawayo police have warned that the rise in the number of shebeens is contributing to increased cases of robberies and public fights.

“Police have noted with concern the rise in the number of shebeens in Bulawayo suburbs and the public is warned against the trading and consumption of alcohol in these establishments.

“Buying and selling of alcohol in these unregistered establishments is a criminal offence and the police will arrest the owners of the illegal shebeens and as well as the patrons,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube.

“We have been conducting raids all over the city and suburbs such as Entumbane, Luveve and Nkulumane top the suburbs with the highest number of illegal shebeens. Members of the public must avoid finding themselves in such places as the police will not hesitate to arrest them,” added Insp Ncube.

The police also warned residents, especially the youth, from throwing vuzu parties which are notorious are attended by minors who indulge in alcohol binging, illegal substance abuse and group sex.

“Parents are also advised to ensure that their children do not find themselves attending these vuzu parties, we advise people to stay at home and avoid gatherings in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Inspector Ncube.

Like this: Like Loading...