Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders midfielder, Richard Choruma has died at the age of 42.

The local football family has reacted in shock to the death of Choruma who died in a South African hospital where he had been admitted for stomach complications.

Mkhokheli Dube, his former teammate at Highlanders was one of the first to take to micro blogging and social networking service Twitter to offer his condolences to Choruma’s family.

“Gone to soon my brother. You will be missed Richo. Devastated by your loss. Condolences and prayers to the Choruma family,’’ posted Dube.

Nicknamed “Dabuka Express” because of his industriousness on the football park, Choruma picked up a number of silverware with Highlanders in the early 2000s which include the league title.

Locally he also turned out for Air Zimbabwe Jets while outside the country he played for Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa.

At the time of his death, he was one of the directors of Zifa Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Division Two side Sabona Mzilikazi.

Choruma joins a list of local football personalities who departed this world in 2020 with others being Barry Daka, Biggie Zuze, Prince Kadewere, Gift Kamuriwo, Philip Mugadza, Reuben Tsengwa and Willie Luphahla.

@Mdawini_29

