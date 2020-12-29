Chronicle Reporter

FIVE people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as 71 new infections were recorded countrywide.

The deaths were recorded in Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland East.

Of the new infections, 69 were due to local transmissions while four infections were recorded among returnees from South Africa and Mozambique with two cases each.

The country’s Covid-19 total cases increased to 13 148 while deaths stood at 354 while 10 705 individuals recovered from the pandemic.

Zimbabwe has 2089 recorded active cases and Harare has the highest number of infections with 472 cases, followed by Matabeleland South with 391 and Bulawayo coming third with 337.

Covid-19 cases are increasing globally and even regional hence the public have been urged to follow World Health Organisation prevention measures.

President Mnangagwa has urged members of the public to be more vigilant in terms of protecting themselves from Covid-19 while health experts have projected a grim picture if regulations are not followed.

