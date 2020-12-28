BY HENRY MHARA

THE Warriors technical team is battling to secure passports for midfielder Denver Mukamba and striker Tawanda Nyamandwe ahead of the African Nations Championships (Chan) finals scheduled for Cameroon in just over two weeks.

Team manager Wellington Mupandare yesterday said the duo did not have travelling documents and they were racing against time to secure them.

Chan tournament, which is exclusively reserved for players plying their trades in their domestic leagues, start on January 16, but the final squad has to be submitted to the Confederation of African Football before Wednesday next week.

Mupandare said he had already applied for Mukamba’s passport and was praying that it would be issued this week.

He said Nyamandwe’s application would be submitted this week.

“We have already applied for Denver’s passport and we expect to receive it anytime this week,” Mupandare said.

Currently, there are some challenges in getting passports timeously as the Register-General’s Office is facing a huge backlog due to inadequate foreign currency to purchase passport consumables.

However, those travelling on national duty receive preferential treatment and Mupandare is hoping that the two will get the passports.

The duo is part of the 23-man squad that resumed training yesterday ahead of the finals.

The training squad was given a seven-day break last week for the Christmas holiday.

Mupandare said barring any eventualities, the players that have been called up should make the final list that will represent Zimbabwe at the Chan tournament.

Warriors head coach Zdravko Logarušic trimmed his squad ahead of the final phase of preparations where the team is expected to play two friendly matches against local teams before departure for Yaoundé.

Apart from Nyamandwe, Logarušic also made a surprise inclusion to his squad when he recalled goalkeeper Simba Chinani, who he had initially dropped from the squad last week.

King Nadolo, who had been doubtful for the tournament due to injury, has been included. Mupandare said he had started light training.

Other players, who are carrying knocks, but have been included are Peter Muduwa, Richard Hachiro and Leeroy Mavhunga. They are expected to be fit by the time the tournament starts.

Logarušic initially called 34 players in camp, but has been chopping and changing the squad after playing friendly matches against local sides.

