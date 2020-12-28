ELECTIONS in Zimbabwe under the current regime are an exercise in futility.

The futility of this lies in the fact that Zanu PF will most certainly rig the 2023 elections or refuse to relinquish power after losing like they did in 2008.

The best route is to deny Zanu PF legitimacy by not participating in these charades called “elections” until reforms are implemented.

Under pressure Zanu PF entered into the Government of National Unity in 2009. The same pressure will force President Emmerson Mnangagwa into a coalition, which is the nearest we can achieve until he vacates.

Mnangagwa does not have a clue on how to run government that is why he is gravitating into a pariah State without an iota of legitimacy.

Now, he claims he won elections in Zimbabwe, yet everyone in the country knows that Zanu PF cannot win an election in a free and fair environment.

Mnangagwa is like the proverbial elephant which is afraid of a fly. Let us reject all his processes until he returns the country to the people.

Ngoni

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw