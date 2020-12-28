Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Keith Antonio (20), affectionately known as “Spucky B”, who recently won the African and Talent promotion competition, has said it was his dream to meet Zimdancehall sensation Winky D.

Spucky B won US$10 000 on Christmas Eve after beating other 99 contestants from different countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia and South Africa who took part in the talent search initiative.

The Afro-fusion and Zimdancehall singer revealed in an interview that despite building a studio with his acquired wealth, first he wants to meet “Gafa”.

“I was shocked after being announced as the winner of the US$10 000 via online platform.

“I have never held that money in my life and I want to thank God for the talent. I want to build my studio in the backyard and buy equipment from cameras to music equipment, but for my dream to be fulfilled, I want to meet Winky D,” he said.

Spucky B, who sounds like Winky D, performed “Tapinda muSummer” during the competition’s first round and emerged the winner among the top 10 selected, walking away with $100. He later took part on the finale which had other 100 and he performed “Ndinoera” which had more views and votes ,resulting in him taking the grand prize.

“It was a tough competition considering that I was competing against other established musicians from Nigeria, Ghana and Zambia among others.

Besides that, they had a great social media presence, so I had to use all the social media platforms, including my friends and family,” he said.

“The song Ndinoera is a praise song and it gave me confidence each time I performed,”. He said was also going to take his family on a vacation trip.

“My family has been supportive. I owe my success to them. I want to take them for a vacation, maybe to Victoria Falls,”he said.

Asked who his role model was, Spucky B said was inspired by Winky D. “I can say Winky D a million times, not that I sound like him, but I like how he composes songs and his work ethic. He is too original,” he said.

Spucky B once shared the stage with some of the seasoned artistes, include Poptain and Baba Harare.

“The greatest challenge I face in this industry is lack of exposure.

“I am glad I have managed to curtain raise one of the biggest shows which feature Poptain. Music has always been my passion,” he said.

The talent promotion contest that sought to identify and support talent across the continent was initially launched in September on the Sasai app.

Like this: Like Loading...